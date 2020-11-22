https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fbb17a0fcf548787cfed955
Fox News host Mark Levin took an implied swipe at Fox News contributor Karl Rove on Sunday evening, presumably for Rove’s criticism of Trump’s legal strategy….
(STUDY FINDS) — KHARAGPUR, India — For many people, the day doesn’t start until they have their first cup of hot coffee. No matter what you drink to warm yourself up on a chilly morning, a new study …
Smartmatic, a UK based company, is a George Soros linked company that has provided voting technology in 16 states including battleground zones like Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsy…
(STUDY FINDS) — PULLMAN, Wash. — The risk of getting skin cancer from tanning beds or sunbathing appears to be much worse than many think. Scientists at Washington State University say exposure to ul…