https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fbb17a0fcf548787cfed955

Fox News host Mark Levin took an implied swipe at Fox News contributor Karl Rove on Sunday evening, presumably for Rove’s criticism of Trump’s legal strategy….

Weinstein’s getting his own set of home movies from inside prison….

(STUDY FINDS) — KHARAGPUR, India — For many people, the day doesn’t start until they have their first cup of hot coffee. No matter what you drink to warm yourself up on a chilly morning, a new study …

Smartmatic, a UK based company, is a George Soros linked company that has provided voting technology in 16 states including battleground zones like Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsy…

(STUDY FINDS) — PULLMAN, Wash. — The risk of getting skin cancer from tanning beds or sunbathing appears to be much worse than many think. Scientists at Washington State University say exposure to ul…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...