SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah-based coffee company says it will end its sponsorship of a Blaze Media podcast after the host shared a photo of Kyle Rittenhouse wearing a T-shirt with the company’s logo, according to a report from The Salt Lake Tribune.

Elijah Schaffer, a reporter at Blaze Media, tweeted a since-removed photo of the 17-year-old wearing a Black Rifle Coffee Company shirt with the caption, “Kyle Rittenhouse drinks the best coffee in America.” The teenager, accused of killing two people during protests in Wisconsin in August, was released Friday after supporters raised his $2 million bail.

Schaffer’s podcast, “Slightly Offens*ve,” was sponsored by Black Rifle, but a spokesperson for the coffee company told the Tribune that it is terminating that relationship.

“We do not support legal advocacy efforts,” said co-founder Evan Hafer in a statement. “We do not sponsor nor do we have a relationship with the 17-year-old facing charges in Kenosha, WI.”

