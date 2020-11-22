https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/board-state-canvassers-has-certified-election-results-michigan?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to certify the state’s election results. The results have Joe Biden defeating President Trump by more than 154,000 votes.

According to the Associated Press, the vote of the board, which consists of two Republicans and two Democrats, was 3-0 with one abstention.

“Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step,” Trump 2020 Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis said in a statement on Monday. “We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate.”

