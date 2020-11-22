https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-dominion-spokesman-will-fox-news-noon-et-alan-dershowitz-weighs-video/

On Friday Dominion Voting Systems backed out from testifying before a Pennsylvania House Committee.

BREAKING: Last night, officials with Dominion Voter Systems backed out of testifying before the Pennsylvania House State Govt Committee today. PA House Republicans will hold a press conference this morning to address Dominion’s failure to appear. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 20, 2020

Following Dominion’s refusal to testify the PA House GOP leader accused Dominion of slapping Pennsylvanians in their face. He went on to ask, “If they have nothing to hide, why are they hiding from us?”

Here are a few previous Gateway Pundit reports on Dominion Voting Machines.

TRENDING: “Georgia Is the First State I’m Going to Blow Up and Mr. Kemp and the Secretary of State Need to Go With It!” — Sidney Powell Releases the Kraken! (VIDEO)

More…

More on Dominion…

This morning Maria Bartiromo announced representative for Dominion Voting Machines will be on FOX News today at Noon Eastern.

Maria Bartiromo broke the news today on Sunday Morning Futures.

And Maria posted a list of questions that Dominion must answer about their voting systems.

Attorney Alan Dershowitz told Maria two questions must be answered by Dominion.

1.) Was their potential on the machines to switch votes?

2.) Did it happen?

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

Featured image by Patriot Bites

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

