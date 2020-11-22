https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-dominion-spokesman-will-fox-news-noon-et-alan-dershowitz-weighs-video/
On Friday Dominion Voting Systems backed out from testifying before a Pennsylvania House Committee.
BREAKING: Last night, officials with Dominion Voter Systems backed out of testifying before the Pennsylvania House State Govt Committee today. PA House Republicans will hold a press conference this morning to address Dominion’s failure to appear.
Following Dominion’s refusal to testify the PA House GOP leader accused Dominion of slapping Pennsylvanians in their face. He went on to ask, “If they have nothing to hide, why are they hiding from us?”
This morning Maria Bartiromo announced representative for Dominion Voting Machines will be on FOX News today at Noon Eastern.
Maria Bartiromo broke the news today on Sunday Morning Futures.
And Maria posted a list of questions that Dominion must answer about their voting systems.
Attorney Alan Dershowitz told Maria two questions must be answered by Dominion.
1.) Was their potential on the machines to switch votes?
2.) Did it happen?
