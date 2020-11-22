https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-piece-of-hardware-has-been-secured-from-germany/

Reported late tonight by Newsmax WH correspondent Emerald Robinson…

BREAKING: a national security source confirms to me that “a piece of hardware has been secured” from Germany. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 22, 2020

National security source confirms to me that “a piece of hardware has been secured” from Germany.

This will add to the rumors on SCYTL.

John James victim of cheating in Michigan?

Sidney Powell on @Newsmax tonight says that Dominion/Smartmatic system was also used against Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primary. Powell adds: she’s “reasonably certain” both John James and Doug Collins actually won their respective races but were cheated out of their seats too. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 22, 2020

Sidney Powell adds: she’s “reasonably certain” both John James and Doug Collins actually won their respective races but were cheated out of their seats too.

Sidney Powell confirms the US military seized SCYTL servers in Germany







NOTE — This claim has been disputed by John Solomon

