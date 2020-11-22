https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-senator-kelly-loeffler-in-quarantine/

Kelly Loeffler in quarantine after mixed coronavirus test results

Loeffler campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson said in a statement that she “took two COVID tests on Friday morning” and rapid results were negative, which cleared her to attend events that day.

“She was informed later in the evening after public events on Friday that her PCR test came back positive,” Lawson said. “But she was retested Saturday morning after conferring with medical officials and those results came back inconclusive on Saturday evening.”

