Breaking news out of D.C. where the Trump campaign just announced that Sidney Powell is not a member of the legal team:

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” say Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) November 22, 2020

Full news release:

Um she was at the nearly 2-hour press conference w Giuliani and Trump mentioned her in a tweet. Hard to put the toothpaste back etc pic.twitter.com/Rd1PD5WFi2 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2020

Maybe it was that she accused Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger of benefitting financially from Dominion Voting Systems?

“Yeah, that’s a total farce. Georgia is probably going to be the first state I’m going to blow up. And Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state need to go with it because they’re in on the Dominion scam with their last-minute purchase or award of a contract to Dominion of $100 million. The state bureau of investigation for Georgia ought to be looking into financial benefits received by Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state’s family about that time.”

Watch:

The publicly-stated position of President Trump’s legal team is that the reason Trump lost Georgia is because Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has been bribed by a Venezuelan front company in cahoots with the CIA to throw elections to Communists. https://t.co/1OZpTODaN1 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 22, 2020

She also said in this Newsmax interview that Doug Collins was possibly hurt by the alleged Dominion hack:

“We don’t know who bought their election.. I’m sure it crosses party lines.. I’m reasonably certain John James was ripped out of his seat, and he was entitled to have won that election by the real vote, and the same thing is true for Doug Collins in Georgia.” — @SidneyPowell1 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 22, 2020

But this would mean Sen. Kelly Loeffler didn’t win?

🚨IMPORTANT🚨 Trump’s legal team is now asserting that DOUG COLLINS, not KELLY LOEFFLER would be participating in the January 5 runoff if Brian Kemp hadn’t rigged the voting machines. Does LOEFFLER agree? Or will she admit that the Trump campaign’s claims of voter fraud are BS. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 22, 2020

Powell had been losing support. From Byron York:

Just watched Trump lawyer Sidney Powell’s interview with Newsmax last night. She flung accusations and theories right and left — including that the Republican governor of Georgia has accepted money as part of a conspiracy to defeat President Trump. 1/2 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 22, 2020

Powell said Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp is ‘in on the Dominion scam.’ Accused Kemp and GA Secretary of State of accepting financial benefits in conspiracy to defeat Trump. Evidence? ‘I can’t give you any more details.,’ she said. From @newsmax 2/2 End. https://t.co/OAzEckDLzV pic.twitter.com/a3XWv4OJf5 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 22, 2020

Don’t you think that Powell, publicly making a specific accusation of bribery, should have presented at least some little bit of evidence about it, beyond that she had ‘been told’ there is evidence?https://t.co/7qjwCTw2BM — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 22, 2020

And from Brit Hume:

If she’s going to make extravagant allegations to the media, she should present evidence to the media. If she wants her claims to be judged in court, she should confine them to the courts. Otherwise, this is just Joe McCarthy-style recklessness. https://t.co/P8V79wIkMG — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 22, 2020

