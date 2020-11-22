https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/22/breaking-trump-campaign-announces-sidney-powell-is-not-a-member-of-the-legal-team/

Breaking news out of D.C. where the Trump campaign just announced that Sidney Powell is not a member of the legal team:

Full news release:

Maybe it was that she accused Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger of benefitting financially from Dominion Voting Systems?

“Yeah, that’s a total farce. Georgia is probably going to be the first state I’m going to blow up. And Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state need to go with it because they’re in on the Dominion scam with their last-minute purchase or award of a contract to Dominion of $100 million. The state bureau of investigation for Georgia ought to be looking into financial benefits received by Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state’s family about that time.”

Watch:

She also said in this Newsmax interview that Doug Collins was possibly hurt by the alleged Dominion hack:

But this would mean Sen. Kelly Loeffler didn’t win?

Powell had been losing support. From Byron York:

And from Brit Hume:

