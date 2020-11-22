https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-legal-team-distances-itself-from-sidney-powell-after-unproven-claims

President Donald Trump’s legal team issued a statement on Sunday distancing itself from attorney Sidney Powell after Powell has generated controversy with unproven claims.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own,” Trump’s legal team said in a statement. “She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

