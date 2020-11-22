https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/22/bro-take-the-l-steve-cortes-straight-up-embarrasses-frank-luntz-offering-him-a-man-to-man-debate-in-heated-back-and-forth/

Frank Luntz seems obsessed with Steve Cortes’ tweets. Seriously. When we saw this tweet from Cortes challenging Luntz to a real debate we went and looked at Luntz’s timeline and SO MUCH of it is just him quote-tweeting (aka drawing attention to and possibly mocking him for his followers) with very little actual engagement.

It’s sort of like a subtweeting hot mess of loser-ville.

We don’t blame Cortes for finally calling Luntz out:

Sounds good.

Hell, we’d watch that.

Surely Luntz accepted since he spends so much time ‘correcting’ Cortes on his own timeline.

Yeah …

Not.

He thought this was a dunk.

Nope.

Oof.

Too late for that.

That does look like a toupee … right?

We didn’t want to say anything but well, yikes.

Luntz ‘man up’?

We’re not holding our breath.

