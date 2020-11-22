https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/california-governor-gavin-newsom-and-family-enter-quarantine-after?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and his family have entered quarantine after the governor learning that several of his children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who has since tested for the novel virus.

The governor’s office said the family learned of their potential exposure Friday night and were tested Sunday morning. The tests came back negative, and they will continue periodic testing.

The officer provide security for the state’s first family.

“We are grateful for all the officers that keep our family safe and for every frontline worker who continues to go to work during this pandemic,” Newsom tweeted.

Three of Newsom’s four children attend an elementary school that resumed in-person instruction in November with increased safety protocols in place.

Last week, Newsom came under fire for attending a lavish door at an upscale Napa Valley restaurant on November 6. Photographs of Newsom and his wife at the event raised questions about the governor’s initial claim that the event was held outdoors. He has since apologized for his attendance.

