https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/californians-revolt-anti-lock-protesters-storm-streets-gather-outside-gavin-newsoms-house-defiance-curfew-order-video/

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday issued a 10 PM to 5 AM curfew for most California counties.

The curfew will affect 41 out of 58 counties in California.

Californians revolted this weekend and participated in anti-lock down protests in defiance of Newsom’s unconstitutional curfew order.

Trump supporters gathered outside of Gavin Newsom’s house protesting curfew and Covid orders.

TRENDING: “Georgia Is the First State I’m Going to Blow Up and Mr. Kemp and the Secretary of State Need to Go With It!” — Sidney Powell Releases the Kraken! (VIDEO)

WATCH:

Police blocked a huge Trump caravan from driving in front of Newsom’s house!

WATCH:

Patriots were out chanting “Newsom sucks!” in Orange County’s Huntington Beach:

Anti-lockdown protesters took to the streets of Orange County’s San Clemente:

Trump! Trump! Trump!

WATCH:

Patriots were out in Beverly Hills (language warning):

Patriots in Fresno protested Newsom’s curfew:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...