California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday issued a 10 PM to 5 AM curfew for most California counties.

The curfew will affect 41 out of 58 counties in California.

Californians revolted this weekend and participated in anti-lock down protests in defiance of Newsom’s unconstitutional curfew order.

Trump supporters gathered outside of Gavin Newsom’s house protesting curfew and Covid orders.

Outside Gavin Newsom’s house protesting curfew and COVID mandates pic.twitter.com/PMr0BX4mYS — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 22, 2020

Police blocked a huge Trump caravan from driving in front of Newsom’s house!

The police have blocked off the road in front of Gavin Newsom’s house. The Trump caravan was huge, and they shut down the rest of the cars trying to drive through.

(I wrote Governor’s mansion above, but I think this may have actually been his house) Link above pic.twitter.com/MV60R9r6KT — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 22, 2020

Patriots were out chanting “Newsom sucks!” in Orange County’s Huntington Beach:

Gavin Newsom sucks & lockdowns kill pic.twitter.com/Yq0MAJQUpj — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) November 22, 2020

Anti-lockdown protesters took to the streets of Orange County’s San Clemente:

Anti-lockdown protesters in San Clemente Beach, CA protesting Gavin Newsom’s unconstitutional curfew (Jess Right FB: https://t.co/M7fNOPJcZ1) pic.twitter.com/62YsQODdpB — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 22, 2020

Trump! Trump! Trump!

“Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump!” “Four more years! Four more years!” San Clemente, CA pic.twitter.com/Bdu6s2sjA9 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 22, 2020

Patriots were out in Beverly Hills (language warning):

Patriots in Fresno protested Newsom’s curfew:

We’re close to 10 min after CA’s new curfew and a group has gathered at Blackstone/Shaw in Fresno to protest it. In all Purple Tier counties, all non-essential activity is not allowed from 10pm to 5am every day until Dec. 21. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/84rGwwTpmC — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) November 22, 2020

