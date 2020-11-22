http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ubJBrjds6L0/

Obey Beijing, do not challenge China’s assumed economic superiority and open your domestic markets without restraint: these are the three key instructions for Joe Biden issued in an op-ed published Sunday by the Global Times, official propaganda mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The piece outlines China’s vision of the future under a compliant Joe Biden administration, stating from the beginning the CCP wants a “partnership” that is “categorically different” than that offered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Biden is, irrevocably, the 46th US president,” the editorial offers without evidence, before outlining just why the two countries should combine their resources in fighting the coronavirus epidemic.

To that end the Global Times maintains that supine America is a good America, warning its friend Joe Biden, “Demonizing China or slinging dirt on Chinese people will never help to stop the flare-up of infections and fatalities in America.”

“China’s experiences are impressive in curtailing the pandemic, and China’s unparalleled ability in manufacturing PPEs and producing vaccine vials and freezers should not be neglected and could be made use of by the Biden government,” it adds.

As to the economic realities facing the two countries, the piece gets straight to the point: It says China’s economy is growing at a “sizzling pace” and if the U.S. wants to be part of that, it should comply with Beijing. It says the “selfish” doctrine of America First must end, advising:

Economic confrontations with China chosen by Trump’s team failed to do the US, or any country in this world, any good. The buying power of Chinese businesses and Chinese households should never be diminished or looked down upon. Australia and Canada, the two hardcore allies of the US who are very unfriendly toward China, have received a bitter lesson from Beijing. Don’t trample on Chinese people’s bottom lines, otherwise they will bite back. Now, a flurry of US multinational companies have vehemently opposed Trump’s so-called “economic decoupling” attempt, as they know perfectly well they could not find another giant and growing market like China’s. So the incoming Biden administration needs to ponder its new policies, to reverse the course of the tumultuous policies of the past four years trumpeted by Trump.

Put simply, the Global Times warns resistance to Beijing is futile and Joe Biden – if he does eventually take the White House – should obey.

Any other course of action will be frowned upon by the ruling Chinese Communist Party dictatorship.

