November 22, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Premier Li Keqiang told local governments to create more jobs, spur consumption and expand effective investment, according to a report by state-owned China National Radio.

Li made the remarks in a video meeting with local officials on Friday, according to the report.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

