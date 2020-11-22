https://www.theblaze.com/news/chris-christie-slams-trumps-legal-team-

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who has been a loyal ally to President Donald Trump, eviscerated the president’s legal team on Sunday, telling ABC “This Week” that Trump’s lawyers are a “national embarrassment.”

Christie’s comments came after the Trump campaign lost another lawsuit in federal court late Saturday in which they asked that millions of Pennsylvania votes be invalidated. U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew Brann rejected the request, saying, “It is not in the power of this Court to violate the Constitution.”

What did Christie say?

When show host George Stephanopoulos asked Christie whether it is “finally time for this to end,” noting Trump’s legal team has lost 34 court cases, Christie responded in the affirmative.

“Yes, and here’s the reason why. The president has had an opportunity to access the courts… if you’ve got the evidence of fraud, present it,” Christie said.

“What’s happened here is, quite frankly, the content that the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment. Sidney Powell accusing Gov Brian Kemp of a crime on television, yet being unwilling to go on TV and defend and lay out the evidence that she supposedly has,” Christie added.

The former Republican governor went on to explain that Trump’s lawyers only make accusations of voter fraud outside the courtroom, where it doesn’t actually matter.

“This is outrageous conduct by any lawyer,” Christie said. “And notice, George, they won’t do it inside the courtroom. They allege fraud outside the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom, they don’t plead fraud and they don’t argue fraud.”

Christie continued:

Listen, I’ve been a supporter of the president’s. I voted for him twice. But elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen. You have an obligation to present the evidence. The evidence has not been presented. And you must conclude, as Tucker Carlson even concluded the other night, that if you’re unwilling to come forward and present the evidence, it must mean the evidence doesn’t exist. That’s what I was concerned about starting on election night, and I remain concerned today. I think it’s wrong. I think what you’ve heard lots of Republicans starting to say this; I said it on election night; and I hope more say it going forward. Because the country is what has to matter the most. As much as I’m a strong Republican and I love my party, it’s the country that has to come first.

What are other Republicans saying?



As TheBlaze reported, patience is wearing thin among top Republican lawmakers.

On Friday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the number three House Republican and House Republican Conference chairwoman, called on Trump’s legal team to present “genuine evidence” of their voter fraud allegations “immediately.”

“If the president cannot prove these claims or demonstrate that they would change the election result, he should fulfill his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States by respecting the sanctity of our electoral process,” Cheney said.

