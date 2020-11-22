https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/527074-chris-christie-trumps-legal-team-has-been-a-national-embarrassment

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris ChristieChris ChristieGiuliani’s son, a White House staffer, tests positive for coronavirus Biden plays it cool as Trump refuses to concede Ben Carson says there are ‘multiple possibilities’ for how he got COVID-19 MORE (R) on Sunday called President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign files for new recount in Georgia GOP senator congratulates Biden, says Trump should accept results FDA grants emergency approval to coronavirus antibody treatment given to Trump MORE‘s legal team “a national embarrassment.”

Christie told ABC “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosRepublicans split on Biden win as Trump digs in Cuomo: ‘The political pressure of denying COVID is gone’ with Trump defeat Sunday shows – Biden win reverberates MORE that it was time for Trump’s refusal to concede to end, adding to pressure building from members of the GOP to begin recognizing President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign files for new recount in Georgia GOP senator congratulates Biden, says Trump should accept results Judge dismisses Trump camp’s Pennsylvania lawsuit in scathing ruling MORE‘s victory.

Stephanopoulos noted that Trump’s legal team had lost 34 court cases and that Trump had attacked Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyAppeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel GOP senators push for quick, partial reopening of economy MORE (R-Pa.) for calling on the president on Saturday to recognize the results of the election.

“Is it finally time for this end?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“Yes,” Christie responded. “The president has had an opportunity to access the courts. And I said to you, you know, George, starting at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, if you’ve got the evidence of fraud, present it. And what’s happened here is, quite frankly, the conduct of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment.”

“Yes,” Chris Christie tells @GStephanopoulos when asked if it’s time for President Trump to stop challenging the 2020 election results, adding that the president’s legal team has been a “national embarrassment.” https://t.co/9HKDetYpa5 pic.twitter.com/zuGivUyqYo — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 22, 2020

“Sidney Powell accusing [Georgia] Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempTrump campaign files for new recount in Georgia Trump steps on Michigan lawmakers’ message in tweets after meeting Georgia governor says he will certify election results, giving Trump campaign ‘other legal options’ MORE of a crime on television yet being unwilling to go on TV and defend and lay out the evidence that she supposedly has. This is outrageous conduct by any lawyer, and notice, George, they won’t do it inside the courtroom,” said Christie, a former federal prosecutor. “They allege fraud outside the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom, they don’t plead fraud, and they don’t argue fraud.”

“I’ve been a supporter of the president. I voted for him twice. But elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen. You have an obligation to present the evidence. The evidence has not been presented,” Christie added.

“I said it on election night, and I hope more say it going forward because the country is what has to matter the most, as much as I’m a strong Republican and I love my party,” Christie said. “It’s the country that has to come first.”

