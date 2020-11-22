https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cnn-fact-check-on-dominion-fails/
About The Author
Related Posts
Melissa McCarthy goes full stupid…
November 14, 2020
Lies, damn lies, and Al Gore…
November 6, 2020
‘Biden doesn’t have the votes to flip Georgia’…
November 4, 2020
Trolling Chris Krebs…
November 18, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy