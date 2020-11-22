http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kfKWzFqvAEo/

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Sunday on “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump’s team’s legal fight and administrative stalling tactics are a “clownish” attempt at a “coup.”

Tapper said, “The Trump team’s argument to the public that millions of votes were stolen through election software is quite literally insane. It is the upside-down, wild invocations of Hugo Chavez and George Soros. No evidence, no proof.”

He continued, “On Friday, the conservative Republican Georgia Secretary of state certified the election results in that state, awarding President-elect Biden those electoral votes, and the conservative Republican Georgia governor signed the certification. State election officials and judges throughout the country are serving as protectors of our democracy at a time when, frankly, Republican leaders in Washington, D.C., are failing miserably at the job, as are administration officials who have proven willing to degrade themselves, to serve the president’s brittle spirit instead of the Constitution and the American people.”

He added, “Which brings me to Emily Murphy, the administrator of the General Services Administration who has so far refused to ascertain that President-elect Biden won, thus delaying the transition process. Her actions could very well hamper the Biden team’s ability to deal with the pandemic when they take over. It is a matter of life and death. Tomorrow we expect Pennsylvania and Michigan will certify their election results. If you focus only on the states where the Trump team has been filing legal challenges and contesting the results, that means tomorrow Joe Biden will again definitely and officially secure enough electoral votes to be president. According to the state certification process, this team, Georgia was Friday, Michigan and Pennsylvania tomorrow, that’s it, that’s the ball game, 270 electoral votes. Biden will not even need Nevada or Arizona or Wisconsin. Emily Murphy’s legacy will be written in stone tomorrow, in all likelihood. What will that legacy be? And how many more of you watching this here in Washington, D.C., are willing to have your legacies be that you played a role in what will inevitably be recorded by history as a clownish, failed — and please God we hope non-violent — coup.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

