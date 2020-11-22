https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2020/11/21/columbia-university-travel-restrictions/

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CNN) — Columbia University banned at least 70 students for violating COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The group of MBA students reportedly traveled to Turks and Caicos.

That violated the school’s COVID-19 health compact, a protocol which restricts any official or organized group travel until further notice, Columbia University spokesman Christopher Cashman said.

The students have reportedly been banned from campus until Dec. 1 and have to finish the academic semester online.

If the students violate the policy again, they are subject to harsher discipline, Cashman said.

“All of this is being done to protect the broader health of our community and, thankfully, to date our positive case rate remains low,” Cashman said.

