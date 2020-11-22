https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/november/conservative-icon-mark-levin-vows-to-ditch-facebook-for-parler-after-being-censored

Top conservative talk show icon Mark Levin says he is being censored by Facebook. Now he’s announced he’ll probably leave Facebook and go to Parler, a social media platform that markets itself as “free speech.”

“I’ve been restricted and censored on Facebook,” Levin wrote on Twitter. “Please make sure you transition to Parler ASAP as I will be leaving Facebook probably by the end of the year.”

I’ve been restricted and censored on Facebook. Please make sure you transition to Parler ASAP as I will be leaving Facebook probably by the end of the year.https://t.co/3RnjMoknfj pic.twitter.com/Yaek45yBXI — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 19, 2020

Levin commented earlier this month that he intended on transitioning to Parler which saw a sharp increase in downloads following the presidential election.

The surge in users comes after mounting pressure this year over big tech censorship among conservatives, pro-lifers, and some affiliated with the White House.

“I’ve had it with Facebook,” Levin said. “They can do what they want. We will continue to simultaneously post so it’ll be in all three places, but I won’t be looking at Facebook anymore. If you want to make comments, you should go to Parler, or you should go to Twitter.”

In October, Levin posted about another conflict with Facebook over restrictions on his page. The company recalled its decision after he expressed his frustration.

“Facebook has just sent us this message,” Levin tweeted. “It’s a clear effort at censorship. Every link I post is from a legitimate source.”

1. Facebook has just sent us this message. It’s a clear effort at censorship. Every link I post is from a legitimate source. pic.twitter.com/yLIz7kO6gL — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 5, 2020

The talk show host declared that the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) should probe into the dealings of Facebook and Zuckerberg.

“The FEC must investigate Facebook and Zuckerberg for massive in-kind campaign contributions for extensive censorship in support of Biden and the Democrat Party,” he wrote. “The FTC must investigate Facebook and Zuckerberg for making billions from monetizing the personal data of users without their knowledge or permission. And Congress must revoke Facebook’s 230 immunity so it can be sued for spreading libels and deceiving its customers as Facebook has changed its business model from an open public platform into a politically partisan censorship operation.”

Parler has received pushback from some members of the mainstream media including Brian Stelter, CNN chief media correspondent, who recently accused the platform of being a “threat to democracy.”

He added that Parler users are “going more and more into their own echo chambers, and more and more into their own bubbles, especially Trump voters.” Stelter ended his bombast by calling the movement a “bunker mentality in right-wing media” which is “not good for the country.”

