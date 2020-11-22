http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/n5dFN7H0HsA/

An employee at Cincinnati, Ohio’s East Price Hill convenience store shot and killed an alleged robber Thursday around 4:45 p.m.

FOX 19 reports police say the deceased suspect allegedly “attempted to rob the store before being shot by a store employee.”

The suspect was rushed to the hospital with “possible life-threatening injuries” and died on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported police were trying to identify the deceased male, whom they described as having “tattoos that say, ‘Est. 2001,’ ‘Olivia T.’ and ‘Edward’ all in a cursive font.”

WLWT 5 reported that police identified the deceased suspect Friday evening as 19-year-old Deshawn Lamar Tye.

The East Price Hill store employee was not injured during the alleged robbery attempt.

