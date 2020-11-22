https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/crazed-vicious-michigan-ag-threatens-criminally-charge-gop-lawmakers-meeting-trump-stolen-election/

Dana Nessel is the face of the modern day Democrat Party — lawless, unhinged, ignorant and angry as hell.

Earlier this month Nessel sent a cease and desist letter to a reporter Shane Trejo demanding he erase his #DetroitLeaks video that exposed voter fraud training in Detroit, Michigan before the November 3rd election.

Now Nessel is threatening to criminally charge GOP state lawmakers who met with President Trump in Washington DC on the stolen election.

Nessel is one unhinged Democrat.

Jonathan Hurley reported:

On Friday afternoon, leaders of Michigan’s Republican-controlled state legislature met with Trump in the White House at his invitation. My column today explores the difficulty in any strategy to trigger an electoral college fight. However, the objections from legislators could focus on an host of sworn complaints from voters or irregularities in voting counts. We have not seen evidence establishing the type of systemic problems that would flip a state, let alone the election as a whole. While the legal team did raise some credible electoral concerns, I was also critical of Rudy Giuliani’s global communist conspiracy claim at the press conference this week. Some of these questions are being addressed in the courts. In the meantime, state legislators have a right to raise electoral objections and seek resolution in the legislative branch. According to the Washington Post, Dana Nessel “is conferring with election law experts on whether officials may have violated any state laws prohibiting them from engaging in bribery, perjury and conspiracy.” It is same weaponization of the criminal code for political purposes that we have seen in the last four years against Trump. Notably, the focus is the same discredited interpretation used against Trump and notably not adopted by the impeachment-eager House Judiciary Committee: bribery. In Politico, Richard Primus wrote that these legislators should not attend a meeting with Trump because “it threatens the two Michigan legislators, personally, with the risk of criminal investigation.”

