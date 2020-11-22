https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/11/22/nearly-40-shot-friday-into-sunday-morning-in-lightfoots-chicago/

Nearly 40 people were shot, four fatally, Friday into Sunday morning alone this weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that 38 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning. The shooting victims included six people who were shot in Auburn Gresham Neighborhood Saturday morning and four people who were shot around 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning in Pullman.

The Sun-Times reports the first fatality of the weekend was discovered around 5:15 p.m. Friday, when 28-year-old Alexander Fletcher was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the scene.

The second fatality of the weekend occurred at 8:30 p.m. Friday, when a 35-year-old woman was shot in the head while sitting in a vehicle “in the 8300 block of South Yates Boulevard.” She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The third fatality of the weekend occurred when a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in West Pullman around 7 p.m. Saturday. The man was sitting in a vehicle when the shooting occurred. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The fourth fatality of the weekend involved a 30-year-old in a vehicle “in the 7900 block of South Brandon Avenue” who was shot and fatally wounded about 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The man shot multiple times and “taken by friends to Jackson Park Hospital,” where he died.

Breitbart News reported 23 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago on Monday, November 16, 2020, alone. Over 2o people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago over the weekend of November 13-15, 2020.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

