https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/buffalo-business-owners-fight-back/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Business owners in Buffalo, NY demand “health inspector” leave private property. “Go get a warrant.”
People have had enough of the #COVID19 tyranny curbing their life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. pic.twitter.com/7lo6YKKVrU
— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 21, 2020
‘Go get a warrant!’
Business owners in Buffalo, NY demand Sheriff’s “health inspector” leave private property. People have had enough of the Covid tyranny curbing their life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
Here’s a longer clip…