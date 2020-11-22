https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/buffalo-business-owners-fight-back/

‘Go get a warrant!’

Business owners in Buffalo, NY demand Sheriff’s “health inspector” leave private property. People have had enough of the Covid tyranny curbing their life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

Here’s a longer clip…



