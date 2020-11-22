https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/22/dude-look-in-the-mirror-jonathan-turley-drops-chuck-todd-in-thread-for-accusing-trump-of-undermining-an-incoming-president/

If any member of the media wants us to take them the least bit seriously when they complain about Trump ‘undermining an incoming president’ we’re going to need to see a lot of ‘mea-culpas’ about their own crap behavior for the last four years. Seriously, get these yahoos the biggest, clearest mirrors EVER so they can take a long hard look at themselves.

Like Chuck Todd.

Chuck. C’mon man!

Chuck did his fair share of pushing RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA!

Wouldn’t hold your breath here, man.

Heh.

Fair enough.

They could have just stopped after, ‘Todd is just another tool.’

Hey, let the old tweets speak for themselves, right Chuck?

The internet never forgets.

