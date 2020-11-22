https://cwbchicago.com/2020/11/fake-uber-driver-gets-4-years-for-robbing-kidnapping-victim-in-old-town.html

Shawn Bond (inset) picked up the victim in a fake ride-hail vehicle on the 1400 block of North Wells, prosecutors said. | Google; CPD

An Elmwood Park man has pleaded guilty to robbing and kidnapping a victim while posing as an Uber driver in Old Town two years ago.

Shawn Bond, 30, received a pair of concurrent four-year sentences in exchange for his plea. But, after receiving the state’s automatic 50% sentence reduction for good behavior and credit for time spent on electronic monitoring, he only spent seven days in the Stateville Correctional Center, records show.

Early on January 14, 2018, Bond picked up a man while posing as a ride-hail service driver on the 1400 block of North Wells. He then drove to another location where he picked up an accomplice who pulled out a handgun and helped Bond rob the 26-year-old victim of his wallet and phone, prosecutors said.

Cops arrested Bond nine months later.

Illinois Department of Corrections records show Bond reported to Stateville on October 2 to serve four years for robbery and four more for attempted aggravated kidnapping. The same records show Bond being released from prison on October 9. He will remain on parole until October 2022.

The robbery was one of countless similar crimes reported in Chicago that year involving bogus ride-hail drivers. Police have recorded fewer ruse cases this year as COVID-19 restrictions forced bars and restaurants to close early, and nightlife crowds have dwindled.

You can support CWBChicago’s start-to-finish tracking of important court cases by becoming a subscriber today!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

