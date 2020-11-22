https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/fbi-investigating-threats-made-towards-several-georgia-election-officials?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating threats against Georgia election officials, according to reports.

The state’s voting system manager, Gabriel Sterling, tweeted on Saturday about his recent and alleged threatening encounters.

“So this is fun … multiple attempted hacks of my emails, police protection around my home, the threats,” he wrote.

Threats have also purportedly been made against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and members of his team.

“The GBI has information of possible threats,” the bureau said in a statement to a local TV station. “We are in the process of investigating any such statements directed at Georgia officials to determine their credibility.”

Arizona’s Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said last week that she had been receiving many threats as well.

With tensions still high amid election lawsuits, recounts and audits, it is not clear how many individuals have received these ongoing threats.

