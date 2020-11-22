https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/fbi-not-investigating-voter-fraud-claims-2020-presidential-election/

FOX News opened their noon hour with a hit piece on President Trump and in extension his 73.8 million confirmed voters.

During the segment FOX reported that Chris Wray’s FBI WILL NOT be investigating any election irregularities.

Nothing to see here. Liberal election workers in Detroit block the entrance to the TCF center for GOP observers and then board up the windows with cardboard and pizza boxes.

They are much too busy to worry about election security.

They have to chase down the Q movement and Trump supporters driving trucks with MAGA flags.

TRENDING: “Georgia Is the First State I’m Going to Blow Up and Mr. Kemp and the Secretary of State Need to Go With It!” — Sidney Powell Releases the Kraken! (VIDEO)

The FBI should be disbanded at this point. What a joke.

