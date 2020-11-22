https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/flashback-msnbc-2019-reports-easy-hack-dominion-software-ess-voting-machines-video/

Way back in 2019 MSNBC ran a segment from a Las Vegas hackers conference on HOW EASY IT IS to hack into Dominion or ES&S voting machines.

On Sunday Dominion Voting Systems sent a hired spokesman, Michael Steel, to speak to FOX News.

Steel insisted there was “no fraud” in the 2020 election. Steel added, “Nothing they are saying is true.” Steel added that the Dominion voting machines are very secure.

He also said that Dominion had no links to Smartmatic which is not true.

Yet just last year hackers found the Dominion software easy to hack into.

Via Jack Posobiec.

And there it is, folks MSNBC in 2019 reporting how easy it is to hack Dominion and ES&S voting machines @AliVelshi pic.twitter.com/EtUVlstZvM — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 22, 2020

