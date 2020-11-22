https://www.oann.com/g20-determined-to-support-african-countries-and-tackle-climate-change/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=g20-determined-to-support-african-countries-and-tackle-climate-change

November 22, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies said in a final communique on Sunday they were determined to support African countries in overcoming the coronavirus crisis, including by exploring more sustainable financing options.

Debt relief for Africa will be an important theme of the Italian presidency of the G20 in 2021.

The G20 group also said tackling climate change was a pressing challenge and that it was committed to a more environmentally sustainable future.

(Reporting By Davide Barbuscia and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

