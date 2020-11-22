https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/11/21/geraldo-rivera-call-virus-vaccine-the-trump-to-give-president-credit-for-his-efforts/

President Donald Trump is responsible for Operation Warp Speed, a fast-tracked effort to find a vaccine for the coronavirus that led to development in record time. Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera is suggesting the vaccine — which could first become available under a Joe Biden administration — be called, ‘The Trump.”

Rivera said, “I had an idea … with the world so divided and everyone telling me ‘He’s gotta give up’ and ‘Time to leave’ … why not name the vaccine ‘The Trump’? You know, make it like, ‘Have you got your Trump yet?’” The Hill reported.

The Hill also declared the election results conclusive in its coverage:

To soften the blow of defeat Fox’s Geraldo proposes naming the vaccine after Trump. “It would be a nice gesture to him and years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you got your trump yet, I got my trump, I’m fine. I wished we could honor him in that way.” Rivera’s comments come one week after the president’s Rose Garden speech, where he delivered groundbreaking updates regarding the recent work of Operation Warp Speed, which was started to develop a coronavirus vaccine in record time. At a rare White House coronavirus press conference Thursday, the nation’s leading epidemiologist Anthony Fauci called the efficacy of Pfizer’s vaccine “extraordinary,” adding it is almost as effective as a measles shot, a CBS affiliate 4WWL reported.

The Hill reported on Trump’s “refusal to concede the election to President-Elect Joe Biden.”

Trump’s campaign and more than a thousand Americans, according the the president’s legal team, are pursuing civil litigation in several states focused on voting irregularities and charges of election fraud.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

