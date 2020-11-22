https://www.oann.com/germany-eyes-190-billion-in-new-debt-in-2021-sources-say/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=germany-eyes-190-billion-in-new-debt-in-2021-sources-say

November 22, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz plans to take on about 160 billion euros ($190 billion) in new debt in 2021, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The Finance Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

A government source said last month that the 96 billion euros initially eyed by Scholz for next year would not be enough.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

