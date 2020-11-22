https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/527105-giuliani-distances-trump-campaign-from-sidney-powell

The Trump campaign on Sunday sought to distance itself from attorney Sidney Powell despite her appearing with campaign lawyers at press events as recently as last week.

In a brief statement released Sunday afternoon, President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump campaign files for new recount in Georgia GOP senator congratulates Biden, says Trump should accept results FDA grants emergency approval to coronavirus antibody treatment given to Trump MORE‘s lead attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiJudge dismisses Trump camp’s Pennsylvania lawsuit in scathing ruling President says Trump Jr. doing ‘very well’ after COVID-19 diagnosis Trump’s ‘Death Star’ strategy: Forcing a fight over states’ electors MORE and senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis said that Powell “is not a member of the Trump Legal Team.”

“She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” the former New York City mayor added.

The statement followed a series of media appearances from Powell during which she made baseless allegations of widespread nationwide election fraud.

Powell appeared alongside Giuliani and other members of the campaign’s legal squad in press conferences over the past month — including one on Thursday — detailing the campaign’s so far unsuccessful efforts to halt or overturn the certification of election results in several key battleground states that were called by media outlets for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign files for new recount in Georgia GOP senator congratulates Biden, says Trump should accept results Judge dismisses Trump camp’s Pennsylvania lawsuit in scathing ruling MORE.

Trump himself also referred to Powell as a member of his legal team in tweets as recently as Nov. 14.

I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

A request for comment from the Trump campaign regarding when Powell’s relationship with the campaign ended or what prompted her exit was not immediately returned.

