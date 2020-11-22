https://tennesseestar.com/2020/11/22/nfls-sunday-monday-night-ratings-hit-to-new-lows/









by Catherine Smith

According to Breitbart, Sunday Night Football’s Patriots-Ravens game last weekend was down 31 percent over last year’s Week 10 game making it the season’s least-watched Sunday game, Sports Media Watch reported.

“Ratings have dropped for all 11 NFL games on NBC this season, with viewership down for all-but-one,” SMW reported.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Monday Night Football (Vikings-Bears) averaged 11.45 million viewers and was the series’ second-best Week 10 audience since 2015, it was still down 28 percent over last season.

With no competing 1:00 games on CBS due to the Masters, Fox earned 18.24 million viewers Sunday with its Buccaneers-Panthers game becoming the most-watched game since 2016 when a Week 16 game earned 18.40 million viewers on Fox on Christmas Eve.

However, the Seahawks-Rams and Bengals-Steelers games on Fox lost twenty percent and 13 percent respectively, Breitbart reports.

Airing opposite was CBS Bills-Cardinals game which was down 35 percent.

The NFL has seen its TV ratings consistently decline over the past few seasons. A survey by Surveymonkey suggests one reason, when they asked respondents why they’ve avoided watching and attending NFL games this past season, many gave reasons related to players kneeling during the national anthem. Interestingly, both those who support and oppose the kneeling sought to avoid the NFL.

Catherine Smith reports for American Greatness.

