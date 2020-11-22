https://noqreport.com/2020/11/22/harry-styles-and-the-effeminate-agenda/

In the past week, there were at least two significant skirmishes in the culture war on the front of masculinity vs effeminacy. There was the United Nations celebrating “International Men’s Day” and there was Harry Styles on Vogue Magazine doing a photoshoot as a transvestite.

Happy #InternationalMensDay to all the male allies around the world who support women, defy gender roles, fight gender-based violence & stand up for equality. @UN_Women invites everyone, everywhere, to support #GenerationEquality. https://t.co/9DkJpsxvFB pic.twitter.com/9ZrbYcMSN9 — United Nations (@UN) November 19, 2020

International Men’s Day is apparently a thing, and the United Nations took to Twitter to celebrate it. The aspiring Tower of Babel organization used this as an opportunity to promote its Cultural Marxist agenda. My colleague at NOQ Report pointed it out well when saying:

“This is a lighter version of Cultural Marxism than we’re used to seeing from the United Nations in general and the U.N. Women’s group in particular, but it’s still as woke as they can get. In essence, they’re not calling for all men to be celebrated but only those who embrace their social justice ethics. Calling out gender-based violence is one thing. Calling for acceptance of woke principles is ludicrous.”

But the topic that got the most attention and was the inspiration for the video was Harry Styles crossdressing on Vogue Magazine. Now Vogue is a publication that promotes homosexuality, transgenderism, and pedophilia/pederasty (see Teen Vogue). Now Harry Styles was a singer in a boy band (which is effeminate in and of itself.)

But this is hardly about Harry Styles who is easily interchangeable in this sinister agenda. Effeminacy is a sin. 1 Corinthians 6:9 states:

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind,

It’s without a doubt that Harry Styles is dressing like a twink (a colloquial term for the receiver of sodomy) which is often how 1 Corinthians 6:9 translates malakos. But ultimately, this is what Vogue is trying to promote and it’s part of the same satanic agenda that is trying to rip the femininity from our sisters and daughters.

I believe our political landscape may be undergoing a realignment on those who promote effeminacy and those who reject effeminacy which is my explanation for why President Trump received more minority votes. It’s clear which side the neo Tower of Babel and the leftist media are on. And it’s also clear that as Christians we should be rejecting this movement to redefine masculinity, as well as gender in an attempt to be like God.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

