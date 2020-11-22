https://caldronpool.com/has-there-been-a-plot-against-the-president/

As if 2020 couldn’t get any scarier, or more bizarre, there is an increasing body of credible evidence of voter fraud in the recent U.S. election. But could it be a symptom of an even more malevolent reality of historical—and systemic—political corruption?

That’s the question that is explored in the excellent documentary, The Plot Against the President.

Even though a friend I respect had repeatedly recommended that I watch this particular video, it took me a couple of months to finally view it. To be honest, I was reluctant because it seemed like one of those far-fetched conspiracy theories.

But then I had to remember that it was the WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who said back in March that “stigma is more dangerous than the virus itself … stigma is the most dangerous enemy”.

By the way, if you think that only Republicans are the only ones who are concerned about election fraud, then you might want to take a look at this tweet by Nancy Pelosi from 2017:

Our election was hijacked. There is no question. Congress has a duty to #ProtectOurDemocracy & #FollowTheFacts. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 16, 2017

What’s more, there are anomalies in voter turnout—which included many who were even deceased!—that the 2020 election looks decidedly fishy. For example, Rasmussen Reports, an independent electronic media company specializing in the collection and publication of public opinion polling information since 2003, recently tweeted:

“Biden underperformed Hillary Clinton in every major metro area around the country, save for Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta and Philadelphia … in these big cities in swing states run by Democrats…the vote even exceeded the number of registered voters.”https://t.co/5xn6nd7qPE — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 15, 2020

The Plot Against the President makes for compelling viewing, detailing how even before Donald Trump’s election in 2016, the Democrats have done everything they can to delegitimise his Presidency, as well as prosecute anyone who seeks to uncover the truth of what they were doing. And whether or not they will succeed in winning the 2020 election is yet to be seen. Either way, this is a must-watch for understanding the political machinations currently at play.

The Plot Against the President is available for viewing on Vimeo and Amazon Prime.

