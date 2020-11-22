https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/nov/22/house-democratic-caucus-chairman-trumps-presidency/

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, dismissed President Trump’s allegations of voter fraud and said Mr. Trump had scammed the American people.

Asked on CNN about a tweet from Mr. Trump that said a “giant scam” had taken place in the election in Detroit, Mr. Jeffries said the president was undergoing a meltdown.

“The scam that has been perpetrated on the American people for the last four years is Donald Trump’s presidency,” the New York Democrat said on CNN. “That’s the scam.”

Mr. Jeffries said he thought the GOP was finished and had been replaced with the “cult of Trump” that he said was here to stay.

When pressed by CNN personality Dana Bash how Mr. Jeffries intended to work with Republicans in 2021, Mr. Jeffries answered that he thought an inauguration for presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden could make Republicans change their minds and become open to working with Democrats.

