https://www.citizenfreepress.com/column-2/is-that-a-coffee-filter-on-joes-face/
About The Author
Related Posts
Watch Live — James Comey testifies before Lindsey Graham’s Senate…
September 30, 2020
Trump tells G-20 pandemic crowd to shove it…
November 22, 2020
Facebook prepares to censor content in ‘election emergency’…
October 26, 2020
Ted Cruz — ‘I’m worried about the election’…
October 7, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy