Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said Sunday that many of his fellow Republicans are afraid to speak out against President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump campaign files for new recount in Georgia GOP senator congratulates Biden, says Trump should accept results FDA grants emergency approval to coronavirus antibody treatment given to Trump MORE‘s baseless claims about election fraud due to fears of facing Trump-backed challengers in their home states.

In an interview with NPR, the former 2016 GOP primary contender said that other members of his party are “either in complete lockstep with [Trump] or they’re afraid of him.”

“They’re afraid that they’ll be primaried or they’re afraid they’ll be severely criticized,” he said in an interview on “All Things Considered.”

“And it’s a pretty remarkable situation.”

“[Biden] has clearly won this election and it is just sort of amazing to me that Republicans just keep sitting on their hands. It makes no sense,” he continued.

Kasich is a longtime critic of Trump’s and refused to endorse him in the 2016 election upon conceding to him in the GOP primary.

The president in recent days has refused to concede the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign files for new recount in Georgia GOP senator congratulates Biden, says Trump should accept results Judge dismisses Trump camp’s Pennsylvania lawsuit in scathing ruling MORE, who was declared the winner by all major news networks as states around the country certify their results. His legal team has filed a number of challenges, but they have failed to gain traction thus far.

The former Ohio governor was hired as a CNN analyst in 2019, and spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC), endorsing Biden’s candidacy for president.

