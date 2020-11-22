https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/11/22/kelly-loeffler-quarantining-mixed-results-testing-coronavirus-georgia/

Vice-President Mike Pence campaigned for Senator Kelly Loeffler and Senator David Perdue on Friday. Both senators are in run-off races that will determine which party will control the U.S. Senate as Joe Biden begins his term in the White House. Both of the races are crucial for Republican leadership. If one race is won by the Republican candidate, the Senate will remain in Republican control. Unfortunately, Loeffler now finds herself in quarantine due to mixed results from coronavirus testing.

According to a spokesperson, Loeffler took two coronavirus tests on Friday morning. The rapid test used before her first event with Pence came back negative so she was cleared to join him for the day’s events. After Friday’s events, though, she learned that the second test came back with a positive result. Loeffler then took another test on Saturday morning. Those results came back Saturday night and the finding was “inconclusive”. So, as per CDC guidelines, she began notifying those people with whom she had extended contact Friday. She is quarantining while she waits on further testing and those results.

“Senator Loeffler followed CDC guidelines by notifying those with whom she had sustained direct contact while she awaits further test results,” said Mr. Lawson. “She has no symptoms and she will continue to follow CDC guidelines by quarantining until retesting is conclusive and an update will be provided at that time,” he said.

Loeffler’s spokesperson says she has no symptoms of the virus. If she is, in fact, infected with the coronavirus, she has exposed the vice-president and Senator Perdue, as well as others from Friday’s campaign events.

The senator was on a bus with Pence most of the day on Friday and was standing close to Pence and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue during some events. She wore a mask some of the day, though it was unclear if she wore one on the bus. Loeffler’s Friday appearance with Pence drew outdoor crowds as Republicans and Democrats have staked out very different approaches to campaigning mid-pandemic, with conservatives continuing to hold large gatherings. Loeffler typically wears a face mask, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, in contrast to many who flock to her events.

Her Democrat opponent is Rev. Raphael Warnock. The pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta led Loeffler by nearly 350,000 votes in the Nov. 3 election. It was a special election race to fill the seat formerly held by Sen. Johnny Isakson, who resigned due to health reasons. Loeffler was appointed by Governor Kemp to serve until the special election. Far-left activist groups are working for Warnock’s election along with Hollywood celebrities and others in the Democrat Party. Some out-of-state residents are even being encouraged to move to the State of Georgia, register to vote, and vote for the two Democrats before then returning back to their home states.

In the meantime, Trump’s re-election campaign filed a petition Saturday to seek a recount of the ballots.

Under Georgia law, after an election is certified, a candidate can request a recount if the margin of victory is less than 0.5%. Mr. Trump is within that margin. The Trump campaign again criticized the state’s counting process Saturday. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has defended the procedures as secure and transparent. Georgia has already completed a hand recount of its about 5 million presidential votes, which the secretary of state had ordered. The hand review confirmed Mr. Biden’s victory. A recount requested after certification wouldn’t be by hand. Instead, it would be a rescanning of ballots through machines, according to state rules. The Trump campaign said Saturday the recount “has to include signature matching and other vital safeguards.” The recount is meant to examine ballots, not signatures. Signatures have already been verified, the secretary of state’s office has said.

The timing of Loeffler’s quarantine is unfortunate. Both she and Perdue need to stay healthy and active on the campaign trail. Democrats are determined to flip Georgia to a blue state in the Senate and allow Chuck Schumer to become the Senate Majority Leader. The last thing we need is for Democrats to control the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives.

