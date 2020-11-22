https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mccarthy-pelosi-houseofrepresentatives/2020/11/22/id/998240

Voters soundly rejected the leadership of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Nov. 3, and brought the House of Representatives closer to a GOP majority than it has been since WWII, Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Sunday.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” McCarthy blasted Pelosi for wanting “to put that socialist agenda her way or no way.”

“The American people have now rejected Nancy Pelosi and the Democrat socialist policy. The next two years are going to be about the Republican commitment versus the Democrats agenda,” he declared.

McCarthy said he expects to end up with up to 213 Republicans in the House — just five shy of a majority.

“This will be the closest of a majority that at any time since World War II and really, nobody saw this coming,” he said.

He added that the Democratic agenda “didn’t play” with voters, and that there’s enough Democrat House members that “we’ll be able to run then floor.”

“Another reason why the Democrats lost their agenda to defunding the police just didn’t play, where the Republicans had a commitment to America, to make our streets safe, to defeat this virus, to rebuild our infrastructure, to end our dependency on the China infrastructure,” he said.

“That’s the agenda we will move forward and we’ll be looking to get five-to-six more Democrats to join with us and then we’ll be able to run the floor… because our ideas are stronger and reflect the American public’s views.”

