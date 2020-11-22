https://www.dailywire.com/news/kraken-on-steroids-sidney-powell-releases-statement-after-trump-legal-team-says-shes-not-part-of-team

Attorney Sidney Powell released a statement late on Sunday after the Trump legal team announced that she was not part of their legal defense team.

“I understand today’s press release,” Powell wrote. “I will continue to represent #WeThePeople who had their votes for Trump and other Republicans stolen by massive fraud through Dominion and Smartmatic, and we will be filing suit soon.”

“The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic,” she continued. “#KrakenOnSteroids”

Sidney Powell released this statement to @CBSNews and @kristincbrown after the Trump campaign said she’s not on the team: “#KrakenOnSteroids” pic.twitter.com/44aviGL5lA — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 23, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.