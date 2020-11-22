https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/22/l-a-county-bans-outdoor-dining-provides-no-scientific-backup/

And just like that, L.A. County just destroyed thousands of businesses:

L.A. County suspends outdoor dining at restaurants as coronavirus surges https://t.co/7NC8q6Q5JT — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 22, 2020

From L.A. County:

To reduce the possibility for crowding and the potential for exposures in settings where people are not wearing their face coverings, restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will only be able to offer take-out, drive thru, and delivery services. Wineries and breweries may continue their retail operations adhering to current protocols. In person dining will not be allowed, at minimum, for the next 3 weeks.

So, where’s the science that “outdoor dining is fueling the spread”?

L.A. County’s #COVID19 messaging has been all over the place since the beginning, despite paying PR firms $3 million. They now announce a knockout blow to restaurants via a tweet, and provide zero supporting science backing the idea that outdoor dining is fueling the spread. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 22, 2020

These businesses were doing everything they could to do the right thing and now they “are seeing their businesses destroyed by irresponsible people”:

I feel so bad for the L.A. County restaurants who have followed the rules & spent extra money to comply with new regulations…and are seeing their businesses destroyed by irresponsible people spreading covid at house parties, protests, celebrations & other unregulated gatherings — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) November 22, 2020

What’s even worse is that this bureaucracy doesn’t even feel it needs to justify it:

I’d be curious to see the science that differentiates between an average of 3,900 cases, 4,000 cases and 4,500 cases in a county of 10 million? Where did these arbitrary thresholds come from? What specific proof is there of mass outbreaks from restaurants following the rules? — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) November 22, 2020

***

