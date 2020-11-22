https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/22/l-a-county-bans-outdoor-dining-provides-no-scientific-backup/

And just like that, L.A. County just destroyed thousands of businesses:

From L.A. County:

To reduce the possibility for crowding and the potential for exposures in settings where people are not wearing their face coverings, restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will only be able to offer take-out, drive thru, and delivery services. Wineries and breweries may continue their retail operations adhering to current protocols. In person dining will not be allowed, at minimum, for the next 3 weeks.

So, where’s the science that “outdoor dining is fueling the spread”?

These businesses were doing everything they could to do the right thing and now they “are seeing their businesses destroyed by irresponsible people”:

What’s even worse is that this bureaucracy doesn’t even feel it needs to justify it:

***

