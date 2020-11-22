LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local bars are supporting first responders. Wednesday, a check was presented to the Injured Police Officer’s Fund worth $47,000.

“If we didn’t have the community that we do in Las Vegas come together as they do in our time of need when we have an injury like Shay’s or a loss of Lt. Erik Lloyd, the IPOF wouldn’t exist,” said IPOF Chelsea Stuenkel.

Distill and Remedy’s taverns donated the funds made by Tito’s vodka cocktails purchased in October at the 11 locations.

The taverns sold more than 4,700 drinks.