https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/latest-from-sidney-powell-newsmax-interview-this-evening/

Posted by Kane on November 22, 2020 4:44 am

Fresh highlight clips from Sidney Powell interview tonight.

“Georgia is probably going to be the first state I’m going to blow up… filing in the state will be Biblical.”

Here’s the full segment



Latest tweets from Sidney…

