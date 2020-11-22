https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/left-wing-celebrities-attack-actor-rick-schroeder-helping-bail-kyle-rittenhouse/

Actor Rick Schroeder was among those who helped bail Kyle Rittenhouse out of jail and now left wing celebrities are going after him.

Rittenhouse is the young man who was being held over a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin several weeks ago. Rittenhouse is claiming self defense but the left doesn’t want to hear that.

Schroeder is right leaning but unlike the left, is rather quiet about his politics.

Breitbart news reports:

Celebrities, Elite Media Members Attack Actor Ricky Schroder for Helping Bail Out Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘True Showcase in Racism’ Left-wing figures from celebrities to establishment media members attacked actor Ricky Schroder after it was revealed that he was among the many who helped post the $2 million bail to release Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha County Sheriff Sgt. David Wright affirmed Rittenhouse’s release in a Friday statement. “Kyle Rittenhouse’s bond was posted this afternoon at about 2 p.m., which was set up through his attorney,” Wright said. “He is no longer in custody at the Kenosha County Jail.” One of Rittenhouse’s attorneys, Lin Wood, provided the update in a tweet, thanking the Silver Spoons star by name.

You can see Schroeder in the photo below:

FREE AT LAST!!! From L to R: Attorney John Pierce @CaliKidJMP THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyschroder13 Thank you, All Donors.

Thank you, All Patriots.

Thank God Almighty.#FightBack pic.twitter.com/37Ly66itT8 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

Now take a look at some of these tweets:

Thanks to everyone who let a murdering child out to do it again? This boy killed 2 & gravely injured another. Why are you celebrating him? Anyone who owns #MyPillow should toss it immediately into the nearest landfill. And #RickySchroder? Who knew he could be so malevolent? https://t.co/WE9UOlale0 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 21, 2020

Scott Baio and now Ricky Schroeder? As a kid…I clearly made bad choices for celebrity crushes https://t.co/sfydjL0vz1 — Richelle Carey (@RichelleCarey) November 21, 2020

Fuck Ricky Schroder and that MyPillow guy for bailing out Kyle Rittenhouse, arrest this mother, and if you supporter any of it, fuck you too. They are white supremacists and it must be condemned unapologetically as strongly as possible. It’s NOT okay. That’s the tweet. — (@exavierpope) November 21, 2020

Ricky Schroder and Paul Rudd are about the same age. Paul is a year older at 51. Someone’s doing something right and someone else donated bail money to a racist piece of shit murder. pic.twitter.com/2BjgTLK4La — Imani Gandied Yams (@AngryBlackLady) November 21, 2020

Why are people on the left so vicious and hateful?

