Actor Rick Schroeder was among those who helped bail Kyle Rittenhouse out of jail and now left wing celebrities are going after him.

Rittenhouse is the young man who was being held over a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin several weeks ago. Rittenhouse is claiming self defense but the left doesn’t want to hear that.

Schroeder is right leaning but unlike the left, is rather quiet about his politics.

Breitbart news reports:

Celebrities, Elite Media Members Attack Actor Ricky Schroder for Helping Bail Out Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘True Showcase in Racism’

Left-wing figures from celebrities to establishment media members attacked actor Ricky Schroder after it was revealed that he was among the many who helped post the $2 million bail to release Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kenosha County Sheriff Sgt. David Wright affirmed Rittenhouse’s release in a Friday statement. “Kyle Rittenhouse’s bond was posted this afternoon at about 2 p.m., which was set up through his attorney,” Wright said. “He is no longer in custody at the Kenosha County Jail.”

One of Rittenhouse’s attorneys, Lin Wood, provided the update in a tweet, thanking the Silver Spoons star by name.

You can see Schroeder in the photo below:

Now take a look at some of these tweets:

Why are people on the left so vicious and hateful?

