https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/11/22/let-it-play-out-disagreement-between-gop-senators-shows-why-its-too-early-to-call-the-election-now-over-for-trump/

Republican senators can disagree. On Saturday, Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey (R) essentially acknowledged Joe Biden as president-elect based on a federal court decision in his state. On Sunday, North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer (R) explained on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ why he does not agree with Toomey’s conclusion.

. @chucktodd: “Do you concur w/ Sen. Toomey that it is now over?”@SenKevinCramer (R-ND): “No, I do not. … I don’t know why we are so easily offended by a president who is carrying out all his legal options.” pic.twitter.com/EbLlyJqQmY — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 22, 2020

Cramer emphasized the point that Trump and his legal team should be able to make legal challenges to perceived irregularities.

“Everybody just ought to just relax and let it play out in the legal way,” @SenKevinCramer (R-ND) says. “We’ll be just fine.” — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 22, 2020

. @chucktodd: “The popular vote win by Biden is even larger than Obama’s over Mitt Romney.”@SenKevinCramer: “I know a lot of people would like a nice, tidy, historical sort of election. But we don’t have a traditional president. He didn’t get there in a traditional way.” #MTP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 22, 2020

Joe Biden may very well end up being inaugurated president in January. Despite Sen. Toomey’s statement, Sen. Cramer has a point in acknowledging the fact that it is President Trump’s prerogative to take measures examining the electoral process. Reasonable people, even senators, can disagree.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

