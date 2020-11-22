https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/11/22/let-it-play-out-disagreement-between-gop-senators-shows-why-its-too-early-to-call-the-election-now-over-for-trump/

Republican senators can disagree. On Saturday, Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey (R) essentially acknowledged Joe Biden as president-elect based on a federal court decision in his state. On Sunday, North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer (R) explained on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ why he does not agree with Toomey’s conclusion.

Cramer emphasized the point that Trump and his legal team should be able to make legal challenges to perceived irregularities.

Joe Biden may very well end up being inaugurated president in January. Despite Sen. Toomey’s statement, Sen. Cramer has a point in acknowledging the fact that it is President Trump’s prerogative to take measures examining the electoral process. Reasonable people, even senators, can disagree.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...