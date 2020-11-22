https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/22/let-me-tell-you-it-has-been-a-journey-tweeps-thread-on-how-he-gained-7-followers-in-just-6-months-funniest-damn-thing-youll-read-today/

We spend so much time writing about politics that this thread was a nice break for us … we hope reading it will be a nice break for you. One of the most challenging things in social media is building a following so that when you engage you’re not just engaging with yourself.

Stop it.

Get your head out of the gutter, it’s too early for that.

Welp, Steve Lamar was good enough to write a thread about how he gained a WHOLE seven followers in six months which absolutely earned him some serious hee-haws on Twitter.

And a write-up on Twitchy.

Lucky guy.

Take a look:

A journey indeed.

Honest about the bots. Atta boy.

Awwww, now that’s love.

YOU CAN DO IT!

Wow, 155 by Christmas.

That’s a hefty goal.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

As you can imagine, this did indeed garner Lamar several THOUSANDS of new followers:

Followers are a precious commodity. Heh.

***

Related:

And now for something COMPLETELY brutal: John Cleese takes on HORDE of screechy social justice zombies accusing him of being transphobic

When you’re too INSANE for even MSNBC –> Keith Olbermann close to swallowing his own tongue in UNHINGED rant calling Trump a murderer (watch)

Like that Russia hoax?! Jake Tapper seriously steps in it with tweet shaming GOP Senators for being silent on Trump trying to ‘overturn the election’

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...