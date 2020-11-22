https://mediarightnews.com/lin-wood-suggests-republicans-withhold-their-votes-in-ga-if-loeffler-and-perdue-dont-help-trump-more/

Trump Attorney Lin Wood has recently come out with a bold statement pertaining to the ongoing election battle and the two U.S. Senate special elections in the state of Georgia. Wood gave criticism to both Senator David Perdue (R-GA) and Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) for not demanding action for what many see as voter fraud in the State Of Georgia.

He said voters should threaten to withhold their vote and money to both candidates until they start fighting for the President. You can see the entire Tweet below.

Politicians love votes & money (not necessarily in that order). Want to get @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue out of their basements to demand that action must be taken to fix steal of the 11/3 GA election? Threaten to withhold your votes & money. Demand that they represent you. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

Perdue and Loeffler have both been silent on the issue and have been putting all their attention on their upcoming election as both incumbents are in tight races. Vice President Mike Pence hit the ground in Georgia today to campaign for both Senators.

Neither Senators were able to crack 50% in their elections and in the state of Georgia, you must get at least 50% of the vote in order to win.

Many Republicans are frustrated with the Georgia GOP as they have seemed to have done nothing to fight for the President. If voters start to threaten their vote they may start to speak up about the election and defend President Trump.

Maybe this threat will get both Senators off their backs and will stand with the President as the President has stood with them.