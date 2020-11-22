https://www.dailywire.com/news/loeffler-tests-negative-for-covid-19-but-is-self-isolating-after-previous-mixed-results

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) will self-isolate despite receiving a negative coronavirus test result on Sunday, a result that came after she received both a positive test result and an inconclusive test result, from two separate tests, the day of a campaign event.

“Senator Loeffler’s previously inconclusive PCR results were retested overnight and the results thankfully came back negative,” said campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson. The decision to continue self-isolating was made out of an “abundance of caution,” and the Georgia senator will “be retested again to hopefully receive consecutive negative test results.”

“We will share those results as they are made available. She will continue to confer with medical experts and follow CDC guidelines,” said Lawson, reports CNN.

On Friday, Loeffler attended two campaign events with Vice President Mike Pence, who has visited to encourage Georgia voters to “Defend the Majority” in the upcoming January Senate runoff elections, which will decide the future of the Senate majority.

Should both Loeffler and Senator David Perdue (R-GA) win their races in January, Republicans would hold a two-seat majority; should Democrats pick-up both seats, the Senate would be tied 50-50 counting the two Independents who caucus with Democrats.

Loeffler tested negative for coronavirus on a rapid test prior to attending the event, but a PCR test she took at the same time came back as positive later in the day, said the campaign. After getting retested on Saturday, Loeffler received inconclusive test results.

“Senator Loeffler followed CDC guidelines by notifying those with whom she had sustained direct contact while she awaits further test results,” Lawson said earlier this weekend. “She has no symptoms, and she will continue to follow CDC guidelines by quarantining until retesting is conclusive and an update will be provided at that time.”

My statement on Senator Loeffler’s COVID testing. She has no symptoms and is in good spirits, and appreciates everyone’s well wishes and support. pic.twitter.com/oHvMlSineD — Stephen Lawson (@StephenLawson_) November 22, 2020

During the “Defend The Majority” rally in Canton, Georgia, Pence praised the two Republican senators, saying that his “first and foremost” reason for joining them in Georgia was because of “who they are.” However, Pence also emphasized the importance of retaining the majority by re-electing Loeffler and Perdue.

“For all we’ve done together, for all we have yet to do, we need the great state of Georgia to defend the majority, and the road to a Senate Republican majority goes straight through the state of Georgia,” said Pence.

The vice president also told the Canton crowd: “The Republican Senate majority could be the last line of defense for all that we’ve done to defend this nation, revive our economy, and preserve the God-given liberties that we hold dear.”

