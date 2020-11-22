https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/lou-dobbs-warns-gop-republican-party-will-gone-done-dont-stand-president-trump

During an interview with Jesse Waters, Lou Dobbs issued a warning to the GOP that they ignore at their own peril.

Dobbs explained that the “left is carrying out what as an a 4 1/2 year long plot and effort to overthrow the president of the United States. First, as you have documented to block his candidacy and deny him the presidency, once he won the presidency to overthrow his presidency.”

“It persists to this very day. To think of the meanness and banality of the left is to contemplate the abyss. They have done all of this, and I really believe they don’t care if they have been caught. The president says this time they got caught, and indeed they have.”

“All across the country, various jurisdictions, stealing, trying to steal an election,” Dobbs added. “And this president is demonstrating once again he is the wrong guy to cross, the wrong guy to think you can overthrow, upend, and somehow stop with a vicious campaign, whether its verbal or its physical or it is what we have seen here, a cyber attack on our election, those voting machines and software.”

Later in the interview he issued his warning to GOP leaders “The Republicans have to stand with this president. The Republican Party is watching its death knell. This Republican Party will be gone and done if they don’t stand with this president.”

“If the left were to get away with this, the radical Dems, if the deep state were to get away with this, what in hell would they not do to this country, to law abiding citizens, to the Republican Party, not well known for its courage and forthrightness in defense of the working man and woman before Donald Trump was voted into office and this movement began.”

Watch the whole thing via Fox News:

Dobbs is right. If Republican leaders fail to stand with President Trump the GOP is dead as a doornail.

Read the entire, very important transcript of the segment:

WATERS: “I find it fascinating that the people on the left don’t understand why the people on the right would believe there was some cheating involved [in the election], considering what they have done to this president over the last four years.

They had SWAT Teams raid the homes of the president’s associates. They were secretly recording the first lady on the phone. They were doxxing his supporters. They tried to take him out with the 25th Amendment. They spied on his campaign. They rigged the presidential debates, remember all of the sudden it’s not going to be in person, at the last second, they are going to make it virtual. All the money that poured in, from corporate America at the last second. To think that they wouldn’t even consider something like this boggles my mind.”

DOBBS: “You and I, and I think nearly all of your viewers and most of the country understand what is both at stake here and what is going on here. The left is carrying out what as an a 4 1/2 year long plot and effort to overthrow the president of the United States. First, as you have documented to block his candidacy and deny him the presidency, once he won the presidency to overthrow his presidency.

It persists to this very day. To think of the meanness and banality of the left is to contemplate the abyss. They have done all of this, and I really believe they don’t care if they have been caught. The president says this time they got caught, and indeed they have.

All across the country, various jurisdictions, stealing, trying to steal an election. And this president is demonstrating once again he is the wrong guy to cross, the wrong guy to think you can overthrow, upend, and somehow stop with a vicious campaign, whether its verbal or its physical or it is what we have seen here, a cyber attack on our election, those voting machines and software.

This president means to see this to the end. That means to see it to the end of justice for these people who have decided that they would overthrow our government and overthrow our way of life in this country. And it just damn well isn’t going to succeed.”

WATERS: “Your right that it does fit a pattern. They tried to impeach him during an election year. When they try to censor everything he says on social media. He does a press conference and the networks don’t even take it. CNN blacks it out and they cut in and try to fact check everything he says in real-time.

And you’re right there has been a collision between the president and the powers that be, so to speak, for the last four years and we are seeing the continuation of that vicious collision between a movement and an establishment.

I think he [the President] takes it as far as he can take it and fights as tough as he can until your out of ammo, eventually you run out of ammo, but it’s a fight worth fighting.

That’s why his supporters have his back, because he doesn’t back down for something like this.”

DOBBS: I think you are right. But I think it goes beyond that. The Republicans have to stand with this president. The Republican Party is watching its death knell. This Republican Party will be gone and done if they don’t stand with this president.

If the left were to get away with this, the radical Dems, if the deep state were to get away with this, what in hell would they not do to this country, to law abiding citizens, to the Republican Party, not well known for its courage and forthrightness in defense of the working man and woman before Donald Trump was voted into office and this movement began.

This is no longer the party of Republican country clubs and big corporations. The Republican Party is now the party of working men and women, the middle class and all who aspire to it.

No Republican has expanded the boundaries of the Republican Party to include minorities, to include women, and to truly create a big tent.

This is not about reconciling as one congressman wanted done, the head of the Republican study group wants to blend the Reagan agenda with the Trump agenda. No, this is the Trump agenda because he is fighting for what this country is all about.

Opportunity, success and by God equality for every single American. He’s not only talking it, he delivered it, whether it’s employment, jobs, or in terms of making sure we have balanced trade and quit policing the world.

As you documented here in this broadcast, this is shameless what the left has done. And there will be no yielding, certainly I will guarantee you this.

I won’t yield and I know this president won’t.

